And we’re off!

Xarabank has returned for a 90-minute special online broadcast after being officially pulled off TVM earlier this week… and the programme is live right now.

Hosted by Peppi Azzopardi, tonight’s programme features the two rivals in the PN Leadership race, Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech, in back-to-back interviews which will run in the exact same format as the ones featuring Robert Abela and Chris Fearne earlier this year.

Tag someone who needs to tune in