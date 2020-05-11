WATCH: Written In Quarantine, This Nostalgic Maltese Song Will Take You Back A Decade Or Three

د . إAEDSRر . س

Missing the good old days? Not sure whether the good old days were three months or 30 years ago? For once, you’re about to be covered on both fronts in one go, courtesy of a new Maltese song bursting with nostalgia.

Beloved for their perfect blend of traditional sounds and modern motifs, *etnika‘s latest song Lura manages to bring in the band’s signature sound yet again, but it somehow feels even more powerful in the current state of affairs.

The kartolina mill-kwarantina is the result of a writing and producing process done entirely in quarantine between Malta and Spain.

“Filled with longing for a time when we will meet and be together again”, as the musicians themselves so poignantly put it,  the home-recorded love song may have been inspired by traditional għana guitar melodies and traditional poetry, but features original lyrics by Beangrowers’ Alison Galea.

Just as powerful as the song itself, though, is the accompanying video, which showcases a Malta many of us have only seen glimpses of in our parents’ photos.

In a collaboration with local archiving gurus Magna Żmien, the band made use of Super 8 footage from yesterdecade’s local home collections.

Everything from vastly different streetscapes to children playing outside can be peeped in the jittery, wonderfully nostalgic clips… and that’s without even mentioning the fashion on display.

Well, at least *some* things never change

Well, at least *some* things never change

