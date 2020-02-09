WATCH: Which Animal Is The Fastest? Maltese TV Host In Fits After Contestant Has Major Blonde Moment On Air
Sometimes the simplest questions can be the hardest… especially when you’re caught off guard in front of the nation on a live TV show.
We all have our blonde moment, but unfortunately for Margaret, her moment came on TVM’s Illum last week when she was asked which animal was the fastest; an ant, a frog or a cheetah.
Following two very tense minutes in which Margaret juggles between ant, then frog, then ant and then frog again, the coin finally drops and she picks cheetah…
… all while Illum host Stephanie Spiteri runs around the studio in a laughing fit as she tries to help the poor contestant by imitating the actions of the animals.
Although to be fair, Margaret’s super valid excuse is that she was watching the show on playback, so she couldn’t see Stephanie act out the animals. Because how else would you know that a cheetah is faster than an ant unless you’re watching someone act it out?
Don’t worry Margaret; it could’ve happened to any one of us.
