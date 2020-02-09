WATCH: Which Animal Is The Fastest? Maltese TV Host In Fits After Contestant Has Major Blonde Moment On Air

Sometimes the simplest questions can be the hardest… especially when you’re caught off guard in front of the nation on a live TV show.

We all have our blonde moment, but unfortunately for Margaret, her moment came on TVM’s Illum last week when she was asked which animal was the fastest; an ant, a frog or a cheetah.

Following two very tense minutes in which Margaret juggles between ant, then frog, then ant and then frog again, the coin finally drops and she picks cheetah…