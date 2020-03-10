WATCH: Van Bursts Into Flames While Driving In The Middle Of A Birgu Street

Footage of a van on fire in the middle of a Birgu street was shared on social media earlier today.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by SideStreet, shows the small white minivan catching fire from the front, with the blaze quickly engulfing the small vehicle.

“I heard a pop sound from outside and when I looked out the van was smoking and eventually caught fire pretty quickly,” the anonymous source who sent the video said.

Policed told Lovin Malta that, at about 10:10am on Triq Il-Mina Il-Kbira this morning, the van caught fire while the driver was still in it. However, following the rapid intervention of the CPD, the situation was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

