د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Van Bursts Into Flames While Driving In The Middle Of A Birgu Street

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Footage of a van on fire in the middle of a Birgu street was shared on social media earlier today.

The video, which was posted on Instagram by SideStreet, shows the small white minivan catching fire from the front, with the blaze quickly engulfing the small vehicle.

“I heard a pop sound from outside and when I looked out the van was smoking and eventually caught fire pretty quickly,” the anonymous source who sent the video said.

Policed told Lovin Malta that, at about 10:10am on Triq Il-Mina Il-Kbira this morning, the van caught fire while the driver was still in it. However, following the rapid intervention of the CPD, the situation was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

What do you make of this case?

READ NEXT: WATCH: 'Only In Malta,' Reckless Driver Cruises On Rims Before Losing A Wheel Near Marsa Flyover

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK