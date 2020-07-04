WATCH: Tower Crane Operator Teases Dizzying View From Malta’s Tallest Building
@renatomizzitop est crane Malta Mercury Tower + Y&P cranes♬ Surrender – Natalie Taylor
Forget Top of the World. Forget the Mdina Bastions. And while you’re at it, forget Portomaso Tower. If you’re looking for a spectacular and sprawling view of Malta unlike anything you’ve seen before, you’re going to want to watch this.
As the islands’ new tallest building – Mercury House Tower – continues to reach even higher into the sky, one of the ongoing construction’s tower crane operators took to Tik Tok to give us a sneak peek of the view atop the Zaha Hadid masterpiece.
Uploaded yesterday, Renato Mizzi’s video of the view from the Y&P crane is equal parts glorious and terrifying; I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get slight vertigo the first time I watched it.
With the view from inside the cabin stretching well into the opposite edge of the island, the video also features Malta’s previously-tallest building Portomaso Tower, which from this angle looks dwarfed by the crane and the under-construction tower.
Earlier last month, Mercury House Tower officially dethroned the neighbouring Portomaso Business Tower as the tallest building in Malta, a record held by the iconic orange and blue building for just under 20 years.
The new skyscraper, which was commissioned by J.Portelli projects and designed by the prestigious and late Zaha Hadid, currently stands some 27 storeys high, already more than enough to beat Portomaso’s 23. However, there’s more to go, with the highrise set to stop climbing when it hits the 31st floor. This would make it a whole 14.5 metres higher than Portomaso Tower.