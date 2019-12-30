WATCH: Timber! Birkirkara Speed Camera Gets A Rough Start To Its Enforcement Days

I guess that’s one less speed camera to worry about.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows workers installing a new speed camera on Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara, but things don’t work out quite as planned.

As they begin to hoist the speed camera, the machine seems to take on a life of its own and slips from its belt back into the truck…

In other words, it wasn’t tied on properly and the second it was lifted into the air by a crane, it fell and the best thing is, someone got it all on footage.