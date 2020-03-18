WATCH: Thousands Of Jellyfish Invade St Julian’s In What Can Only Be Another Sign Of Our Impending Doom

If you need another reason to stay inside, well here it is.

Thousands (literally thousands) of jellyfish have invaded Maltese waters from Spinola Bay all the way to St Julian’s pitch for the past couple of days now and it can only mean one thing…this world is coming to an end.

As if the coronavirus isn’t enough, now Malta has to deal with the danger of thousands of brain-less gooey tentacles lurking in our waters and it can only mean one thing…summer is over before it even started.

A virus in the air and a menace in the sea…things could be better.