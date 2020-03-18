WATCH: Thousands Of Jellyfish Invade St Julian’s In What Can Only Be Another Sign Of Our Impending Doom

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you need another reason to stay inside, well here it is.

Thousands (literally thousands) of jellyfish have invaded Maltese waters from Spinola Bay all the way to St Julian’s pitch for the past couple of days now and it can only mean one thing…this world is coming to an end. 

As if the coronavirus isn’t enough, now Malta has to deal with the danger of thousands of brain-less gooey tentacles lurking in our waters and it can only mean one thing…summer is over before it even started. 

A virus in the air and a menace in the sea…things could be better.

We wish we knew why out of nowhere thousands of jellyfish decided to surface especially since we encountered an uncharacteristically low number of them last year but it seems like 2020 just isn’t our year. 

The good thing is no one will be heading for a swim for the foreseeable future as Malta deals with developments of COVID-19. Hopefully, by the time summer comes round the coronavirus and jellyfish will all be a thing of the past.

