WATCH: This Relaxing Live Stream From Malta’s National Aquarium Is Just What We Need

Chaos, breaking news and global panic seems to have been the order of the day for most of 2020, and it sure feels like we’re living in a post-apocalyptic world. But if you’ve been hoping to unwind, you’ve come to the right place.

Amidst all the live press conferences and daily announcements, one way more chill live stream appeared on Facebook earlier today courtesy of Malta’s National Aquarium.

Streaming live from the aquarium’s main tank, the nearly half-an-hour-long video really helped slow things down for hundreds of people, with the Facebook Live video amassing over a thousand views in the first hour alone.

Adding some chill music to the whole thing, the video was quickly on to a winner, with fish of all shapes and sizes swimming in and out of the screen like the coolest wallpaper from the late 90s.

“They all look so peaceful, unaware of what’s happening in the world today,” one user commented, clearly entranced by the calming beauty of it all.

“This is just what I needed right now, thank you,” another user commented, as others lamented on how much they missed the Buġibba aquarium and how they were looking forward to hopefully revisit come summer.

