WATCH: This Man’s Post-Lunch Snooze Aboard The Gozo Ferry Is Siesta Goals

It looks like this guy was in desperate need of a post-lunch siesta or the rocking of the Gozo waves finally got to him. One thing is for sure; he was knocked out.

A video sent to Lovin Malta by Gabriel Mizzi and Edward Carabot shows one particularly sleepy passenger getting some shut-eye as the car he was in journeyed across the channel, but it seems like his five-minute nap turned into a deep sleep that was disturbed by the sounds of passing cars and beeping horns.

As if something out of a comedy sketch, the groggy passenger was oblivious to the fact that it was time to start his engine and get out of there… and these guys were there to capture it all.

Fortunately for our sleepy friend, some of the passengers decided not to disturb his nap and go around him, but enough was enough and one loud horn was enough to jolt him up and set him on his way in no time.

Video credit: Gabriel Mizzi and Edward Carabot

