د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: This Maltese Couple’s TikTok ‘Prank War’ Is Amassing Tens Of Thousands Of Views

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

@roxanne_patrickSURPRISE PRANK????????##SoilChallenge ##PeatChallenge ##CouplesOfTiktok ##RelationshipFun ##TiktokMalta ##FunAtHome ##Funny ##LOVE ##Foryoupage ##Foryou ##fyp ##fypシ♬ original sound – ❣Roxanne & Patrick❣

There’s a bunch of ways to show affection to your significant other… but in your case, it probably doesn’t include unloading a whole bag of soil on their head or waxing their chest while they sleep.

Roxanne and Patrick are a young Maltese couple who have been steadily making waves on TikTok with a number of videos, but it’s their “prank war” that’s been raking in the big views.

From Roxanne taping Patrick’s phone to his face to Patrick getting back at his boo with the classic plastic-wrap-on-door-prank, the Maltese couple uploads regular videos, always upping the ante for their next “revenge”.

And with some of their top pranks getting anywhere near 50,000 views each, it looks like the TikToks will only continue coming.

@roxanne_patrickMY TURN????????##CouplesOfTiktok ##RelationshipFun ##CouplesGoals ##lol ##TiktokMalta ##FunAtHome ##Funny ##LOVE ##Foryoupage ##Foryou ##fyp ##fypシ ##4U ##dametucosita♬ original sound – ❣Roxanne & Patrick❣

@roxanne_patrickWay too much time on PS4????????????????????‼️ ##tiktokchallenge ##relationshipfun ##love ##funny ##comedy ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fypシ ##fyp ##lol ##tiktokmalta ##fun ##4u♬ Mood – 24KGoldn

@roxanne_patrickDon’t you ever try‼️????????????????????##tiktokchallenge ##relationshipfun ##love ##funny ##comedy ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fypシ ##crazyboy ##fyp ##lol ##tiktokmalta ##ouch♬ original sound – ❣Roxanne & Patrick❣

In the meantime, for all things Maltese, weird and wonderful, be sure to follow Lovin Malta on TikTok!

Tag someone you’d love to pull off these pranks on!

LOVIN MALTA SUBSCRIBE WHATSAPP BROADCAST LIST

READ NEXT: Chris Cardona’s Kids Use TikTok To Show What Life Is Like When Your Dad Is A Politician

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK