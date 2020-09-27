WATCH: This Maltese Couple’s TikTok ‘Prank War’ Is Amassing Tens Of Thousands Of Views

There’s a bunch of ways to show affection to your significant other… but in your case, it probably doesn’t include unloading a whole bag of soil on their head or waxing their chest while they sleep.

Roxanne and Patrick are a young Maltese couple who have been steadily making waves on TikTok with a number of videos, but it’s their “prank war” that’s been raking in the big views.

From Roxanne taping Patrick’s phone to his face to Patrick getting back at his boo with the classic plastic-wrap-on-door-prank, the Maltese couple uploads regular videos, always upping the ante for their next “revenge”.

And with some of their top pranks getting anywhere near 50,000 views each, it looks like the TikToks will only continue coming.