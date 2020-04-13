WATCH: This Impromptu Duet Performed For Mosta’s Elderly Home Residents Will Melt Your Heart

What could possibly be better than a young man going out on his balcony with a piano on a Sunday afternoon to entertain the elderly in a care home just across the valley? His friend randomly stopping by and joining in, of course!

Easter Sunday was made a little bit more magical for the people at the elderly home by Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel yesterday, when young Andrew Pace (known online as Zumba Dru), took to his balcony to entertain the lonely residents with some ethereal music.

Dru even streamed his balcony performance on Facebook Live, where a great deal of fans and friends cheered him on, congratulating the young man for his awesome initiative.

But it was about to get a whole lot better.