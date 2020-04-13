WATCH: This Impromptu Duet Performed For Mosta’s Elderly Home Residents Will Melt Your Heart
What could possibly be better than a young man going out on his balcony with a piano on a Sunday afternoon to entertain the elderly in a care home just across the valley? His friend randomly stopping by and joining in, of course!
Easter Sunday was made a little bit more magical for the people at the elderly home by Mosta’s Wied il-Għasel yesterday, when young Andrew Pace (known online as Zumba Dru), took to his balcony to entertain the lonely residents with some ethereal music.
Dru even streamed his balcony performance on Facebook Live, where a great deal of fans and friends cheered him on, congratulating the young man for his awesome initiative.
But it was about to get a whole lot better.
Following Dru’s Facebook Live stream was his friend and fellow musical collaborator Ramona Galea, who was about to embark on a quick car ride alone.
“I decided to drop by and do so sing alongs with him to help entertain the elderly,” Ramona told Lovin Malta. The rest was sweet history.
After a quick calibration, the pair took to an impromptu duet of Aladdin’s A Whole New World, with Dru playing from his balcony and Ramona singing and recording from the main road as cars drive by.
“It was completely spontaneous, and I had no lyrics to follow… that’s why I fumbled for a bit at first,” Ramona laughs.
“This impromptu was so much fun!” Ramona told her friends on Facbeook. “Never realized this COVID-19 situation could turn out so exciting.”