د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: This Guy Trying To Tightrope Over The Sea In Sliema On A Windy Day Is All Of Us Right Now

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

It’s really tough to put the last three months in words. We’ve had setbacks, cancellations and social distancing, but have still managed to get through it all with a smile on our face. Something like that is hard to put in words, but you could easily come up with a metaphor for it all. Say, like, I don’t know… a guy trying to balance on a tightrope over the sea on a particularly windy day.

Heatwaves and dead calmness might’ve dominated last week in Malta, but this week’s seen cloudy and windy days batter the islands. It still didn’t stop this one guy from taking to Sliema to try and pull off a delicate balancing act, though.

Yesterday afternoon, photos and videos sent in to Lovin Malta showed the man tackle a tightrope at Għar id-Dud, attempting to pull off the improbable as winds of Forces 4 and 5 continued to hit our coasts for a not-so-summery week.

Onlookers were understandably confused and amused, with one passer-by saying it was one of the most random things he’d seen all week.

The results were mixed to say the least, with the man falling off or winding around the rope a couple of times.

All things considered, though, the mystery man managed to pull of a commendable balancing act, pulling off a better performance than I would’ve ever managed with not even a breeze in sight.

So kudos dude… and thanks for putting all my thoughts and experience over the last three months in one symbolic act of defiance and resilience.

Tag someone who has zero balance

READ NEXT: WATCH: Super Barber! Żebbuġ Hairdresser's Hilarious Take On New COVID-19 Measures Will Make Your Day

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK