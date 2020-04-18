WATCH: This Backstreet Boys Quarantine Cover By 34 Maltese Friends Is Better Than The Original. Sue Me

Tell me why did I not think of this before? A group of Maltese friends have covered Backstreet Boys’ immortal I Want It That Way from their various quarantine locations, and I’ll be damned if it isn’t the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all day.

OK, so maybe the harmonies aren’t as finely tuned as the original lockdown performance by the B Boys themselves, but this cover is definitely more entertaining.

Videographer Mike Bonello Ghio took to Instagram this week to share the stitched up cover version, made up of – and this is entirely his words – “the voice of 34 angels”.

From toothbrush microphones and shower solos to just flat out shouting outside the window (not to mention the glorious introduction that’s literally just Mike sitting on the toilet), this might not be the musical cover of the 90s classic you’ll hear… but it’s absolutely the best anyway.

Tag someone who loves I Want It That Way to make their day… or ruin it