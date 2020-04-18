د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: This Backstreet Boys Quarantine Cover By 34 Maltese Friends Is Better Than The Original. Sue Me

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MikeBeeGee | Videographer (@mike_beegee) on

Tell me why did I not think of this before? A group of Maltese friends have covered Backstreet Boys’ immortal I Want It That Way from their various quarantine locations, and I’ll be damned if it isn’t the most beautiful thing I’ve seen all day.

OK, so maybe the harmonies aren’t as finely tuned as the original lockdown performance by the B Boys themselves, but this cover is definitely more entertaining.

Videographer Mike Bonello Ghio took to Instagram this week to share the stitched up cover version, made up of – and this is entirely his words – “the voice of 34 angels”.

From toothbrush microphones and shower solos to just flat out shouting outside the window (not to mention the glorious introduction that’s literally just Mike sitting on the toilet), this might not be the musical cover of the 90s classic you’ll hear… but it’s absolutely the best anyway.

Tag someone who loves I Want It That Way to make their day… or ruin it

READ NEXT: WATCH: Maltese Friends' Nostalgic Tribute To Summer 2019 Will Make You Miss Life Before Social Distancing

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK