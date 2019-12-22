WATCH: Think Malta Might Be The Place For You And Your Family? These TikToks Have All You Need To Know…

د . إAEDSRر . س

With over 300 days of sun and a helpful host of local TikTokers who are more than happy to show you around, we thought we’d gather you all here today for the ultimate TikTok tour of the Maltese islands…

If you’re a family in search of a new way of life, a first-time tourist just checking things out or a local Malti like most of us, you’re in for a treat with some of these gems. 

Think you know your homeland? Think again, ‘cos these TikToks are about to blow your mind…

1. No work? No one care!

Yes, in Malta, just like the pepper grinders you’ll find in local restaurants, the traffic lights don’t work. And no one care.

2. Malta has some breathtaking views on offer

Especially in Valletta…

3. If you’ve moved over to Malta with your children, let them watch this before their first day of school:

It’s not that bad, really. In fact, the Maltese can be quite welcoming if you’re willing to let down your guard and get involved. Just remember: mela is vital!

4. Just give them a little fresher course in the basics of the Maltese language and they’ll be fine…

5. And if you like to spend your weekends cliff-diving into the sea, well, just be careful

6. Your best friend will be the nanna that lives next door

So be wise and share that post on Facebook before Doris lets the parish know you didn’t help save little Timmy from a grazed knee.

7. If you’re worried your children might fail their language course, don’t worry

They won’t be alone.

Il-femminil ta‘ gendus, xinu?

8. Prepare your foot for the ultimate clutch-brake showdown

 

That is the problem right there, my friends. More cars than people.

BONUS: If you came for the Azure Window, you’re too late.

Yes, she sank harder than your expectations of the island will after reading this. But if you’re still feeling brave enough to make the move, and we don’t see why you shouldn’t, try learning a little bit about the real island culture beforehand.

Tag a friend who just moved to Malta and see if they agree with these posts!

