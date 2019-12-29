WATCH: These Maltese TED Talks Will Provide You With All The Inspiration You Need To Make 2020 Your Year

Think you’re all set to waltz into the new decade? 2020 is fast approaching and for some us, finding something to work towards in the New Year can be a difficult thought process. Why not take some inspiration for your resolutions from one of these insightful TEDxUniversityofMalta talks that were held over the last summer? 1. Chucky Bartolo

Bringing his unique charm and epic drag persona (that isn’t really a persona – watch it and find out what we mean), Chucky was on hand to tell us all why we’re cooler than a microscopic crustacean. 2. Ibtisam Sadegh

Marriage and religious belief are two of the most intimate facets of an individual’s personal life. Ibtisam Sadegh took to stage to explain both sides of each coin. Ibtisam’s research has helped her develop a deep understanding of this complex dynamic and the lengths some couples have gone to make it work. 3. Matthew Bartolo

Matthew Bartolo is a sexologist. While your imagination runs rife on that thought, give his taboo-defying talk that aims to challenge us to get up close and personal with our bodies. Embracing sex-positivity holds the power to be a truly liberating force for us and our loved ones, and Matthew is here to prove that. 4. Marc Casolani

When deciding to pack up and head for an adventure in Australia, little could have prepared Marc for how much of a revelatory experience this would be. Marc has been travelling since then and has been lucky enough to have explored parts of Central & South America, Africa, Asia and Australia and he’s sharing his favourite memories and inspirations that have been gathered from his travels. 5. Konrad Buhagiar

Konrad Buhagiar’s personal and professional life is a distillation of his steadfast belief that we are drawn to the same timeless principles that have illuminated civilisation for centuries. From creating new spaces in locations drenched in history, to throwing a magnificent party, his journey is an affirmation of the transience of humanity and he’s ready to share it with us all. Feeling inspired yet? Sometimes, all it takes to get inspired is a little conversation and these TED Talks sure offer up more than enough of both. What are your resolutions for the New Year? Let us know on Facebook, we could all use a little inspiration, don’t you think?

