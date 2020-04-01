WATCH: The Continent Vs. Corona – European Parliament Releases Touching Video As ‘Tens Of Millions’ Battle COVID-19

Billions of lives have had to change practically overnight as the spread of COVID-19 continues to ravage every continent on the planet… but back in Europe, people from every country, religion and social status are pulling the same rope.

In a touching video tribute to one of the continents worst hit by the novel coronavirus, the European Parliament not only recognised the efforts of tens of thousands of healthcare workers from all over, but also the grateful and helpful population seeing us through everyday life in its new and strange form.

From outpours of support to the people on the frontline to impromptu rooftop karaoke sessions to raise morale, countries like Italy, Spain, France and Germany have seen a sudden shift in atmosphere in their busiest cities, with the video laying it all bare.

As of today, there are still over 650,000 active infected patients around the world, with a significant portion of those cases being confirmed in Europe.

Italy and Spain have both hit 100,000 total cases each, with Germany and France following at 74,508 and 52,128 cases respectively.

COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of 44,215 people, with Italy alone seeing over 12,000 of those deaths.

“Across Europe, tens of millions of people are pulling together,” the video finishes. “Like them, the European Parliament is doing its part, taking concrete action, supporting people, communities and businesses through these difficult times.”

