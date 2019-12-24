WATCH: The Clintess Proves She Can Be As Bad As The Boys In Her Latest Music Video

د . إAEDSRر . س

The Clintess revamped her image in true pop-icon fashion this year, and as we wave goodbye to the final wintery days of 2019 we’ve been given our first Christmas present for the year:

Chico Malo is the latest single from her eponymous album and she’s using the record to prove she’s still just as bad as the boys. 

She’s no sinner, not a saint, not as innocent as she seems… she’s somewhere in between.

Produced by Evolution Media, the video is the first to see a visual from the album and The Clintess really is doing it just like a bad boy. 

Speaking of the video’s release, The Clintess wanted to give a special thanks to all of her models and actors who took part, including Kris Agius, Geraldine Ellul Magri, Rosalie Galea, and the models of Sue Rossi.

The Clintess also recently stopped by Lovin HQ to show off some of the best looks she’s stepped out in over the past year.

Earlier this year, The Clintess revealed her new look and her latest record to crowds at Tiffany’s Lounge in Portomaso.

