WATCH: TamaNate? Tamara Webb Spills The Beans On Hilarious And Awkward First Date With Vibe FM Host

Social media star Tamara Webb made headlines recently with the news of her pregnancy which kind of overshadowed this hilarious story of her recounting an awkward date she went on with one of Vibe FM’s radio hosts…

It was all pranks this Valentine’s Day over Vibe FM’s The Traffic Threesome with Nate being the brunt of the joke with this hilarious date story gone wrong.

During the episode, radio hosts Frank and Rossi played a voice recording of Tamara recounting a time when she went on a date with Nate when she was just 14-years-old after the two met a Paceville nightclub Nate was performing at.

The unsuspecting Nate looks confused at first but after a bit of bantering the coin drops and the memories starting flooding in.

And according to Tamara, the date was an absolute trainwreck with a heartbroken 17-year-old Nate nonstop talking about his ex-girlfriend… what a turn off!