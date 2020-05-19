WATCH: Super Barber! Żebbuġ Hairdresser’s Hilarious Take On New COVID-19 Measures Will Make Your Day

Countless bleak headlines, online arguments and months of quarantine later, we all need a little bit of a pick-me-up. Thankfully, one Maltese hairdresser has heroically stepped in… literally.

“Should we dress like that?” Żebbuġ’s Mus/Cut Facebook page told followers in a video where they joked about what their “post Corona comeback” would look like. “Suggestions for a new uniform!”

After giving everyone a little bit of a tour of the unusually empty salon, the camera pans to hairdresser Roderick, but something looks a little different.

Decked out in every single protective gear imagineable (and then some), he prances around the room, spraying empty chairs, cutting imaginary hairstyles and looking like the superhero we all need.

“Can’t wait to come for a haircut and see you in this costume!” one customer mused, with another saying he looked like “the Maltese Zorro”.

Posted on the salon’s Facebook page last week, the hilarious video came before the latest hurdle hairdressers are now facing.

After being given the green light to reopen as of next week, Malta’s hairdressers are now faced with a long list of preventive measures they actually need to put in place if they are to resume business.

While some have applauded the decision and can’t wait to be able to welcome customers again, others have been vocal about the uphill struggle they face, the militant measures they need to take, and the steep expenses they will need to incur.

In the meantime, Mus/Cut later joined the rest of the island’s hairdressers in assuring clients that the salon will be up to the required standards, with the hilarious faux-Superman video being followed up by barbicide certificates and breakdown of health & safety requirements.