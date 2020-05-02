WATCH: Stunning Black And White Short Film Will Make You Fall In Love With An Empty Malta

Unusual and quite frankly heartbreaking photos and videos of empty main roads and lifeless landmarks have been Malta’s order of the day for nearly two months now… but what if we could appreciate the emptiness?

In a new short but very dramatic video dubbed The Great Interruption, professional photographer Kurt Arrigo took to the streets and skies of the islands to shine a black and white light on Malta’s empty streets, squares and beaches.

Collaborating with creative director Ian Adams and his own daughter Kate (who offered the voiceover narration), Kurt managed to bring out the beauty in the surreal sight of a Malta devoid of its bustling normality.

“This pause has allowed us the space to nurture our silent voice, our inner creativity which all too often is put on the back burner by our busy lives,” Kurt said of the project.

Merging the unnatural emptiness of busy urban spaces like Valletta with the natural beauty of serene landscapes like Fomm ir-Riħ and Gozo’s Dwejra, the video will really help you slow down and appreciate the empty spaces.