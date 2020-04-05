WATCH: ‘Stay Home!’ Malta’s Deaf Community Brings Island’s Biggest Personalities Together For One Heartful Video

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta may be composed of people of different colour, different abilities and different beliefs but we all stand united under the same message – stay home.

The message has been echoed many times online and in press conferences too but Malta’s Deaf People Association wants to make sure that everyone hears and sees the message loud and clear.

The deaf community in Malta and Gozo teamed up with various personalities from across the islands to deliver this message in Maltese Sign Language.

The video features Prime Minister Robert Abela along with Opposition Leader Adrian Delia as well as Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and social media personalities such as Valentina Rossi and Sarah Zerafa alongside musicians like Gaia and Ira Losco, all communicating the phrase ‘stay home’ in sign language. 

In addition to being a great morale booster during the COVID-19 pandemic, the collaborative effort also goes to show that Malta stands united during these dark times and that it takes every single one of us working together to make it through this.

Malta has a total of 213 coronavirus cases with three people in ITU. Thankfully, there have been no deaths as of yet and the country has been hailed as a role model nation by the World Health Organisation for its approach to dealing with the pandemic.

