WATCH: Shop Owners Beware! Thief Caught On Camera Performing ‘The Short Change’ Scam In Buġibba Convenience Store

Shop owners beware! A man has been caught on camera performing the ‘short change’ scam in Buġibba and it’s an incredibly deceptive and sly way of conducting daylight robbery.

The video footage was taken from Scooby’s Convenience Store in Buġibba last Friday when an unknown man entered the shop to exchange six €10 notes for three €20 notes.

What happened next was a confusing exchange between the overwhelmed cashier and the sly robber.

The cashier exchanges the three €20 notes before counting the €60 change. As he counts, the cashier realises that the robber gave him an extra €5 note and points it out to him. In the heat of the moment, the robber then puts down two of the €20 notes he received into the pile along with the six €10 notes, now stating that he has given the cashier €100 and would like two €50 euros in exchange.

Like this, the robber confuses the cashier into thinking that he gave him a €100 when in fact the robber used €40 of his own money and €60 of the cashier’s. Overwhelmed by what has happened, the cashier offers to exchange the €100 for two €50.

As a result, the robber walks away with an extra €60 in his pocket.

This scam may sound confusing at first so it may be best explained by this video: