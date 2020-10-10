WATCH: Shezneys, Humidity, And Pastizzi! Maltese Woman’s TikToks Are A Hilarious Look At Life On The Island

Reckless driving, an irrational love of pastizzi and a metric fuckton of humility. You could write a couple of books on Maltese stereotypes… but one woman is out to document it all on TikTok instead.

Chanel Galea has been putting out TikToks for a while now, with her first upload aptly showing up on April Fools’ Day. Frequently getting more than 15,000 plays on individual videos, her localised and relatable mini-sketches have managed to strike a chord with the population.

Getting your hair completely messed up as soon as you step out of the door? Getting aggressive at people who call Maltese people aggressive? Trying to cross the road after it rains for a couple of seconds and ending up underwater? It’s all here, ladies and gentledudes!