WATCH: Shezneys, Humidity, And Pastizzi! Maltese Woman’s TikToks Are A Hilarious Look At Life On The Island
Reckless driving, an irrational love of pastizzi and a metric fuckton of humility. You could write a couple of books on Maltese stereotypes… but one woman is out to document it all on TikTok instead.
Chanel Galea has been putting out TikToks for a while now, with her first upload aptly showing up on April Fools’ Day. Frequently getting more than 15,000 plays on individual videos, her localised and relatable mini-sketches have managed to strike a chord with the population.
Getting your hair completely messed up as soon as you step out of the door? Getting aggressive at people who call Maltese people aggressive? Trying to cross the road after it rains for a couple of seconds and ending up underwater? It’s all here, ladies and gentledudes!
@chagaleaHow Maltese people react to summer rain ???? ##malta ##tiktokmalta ##maltacomedy ##relatable ##humor ##30sclub♬ CHROMANCE – Wrap Me In Plastic – МАРУСЯ НА СВЯЗИ????
@chagaleaStandard rainy day in Malta ???????? ##tiktokmalta ##malta ##maltacomedy ##relatable ##humor♬ Dive In – Trey Songz
@chagaleaSeptember weather got me like ???? ##humidity ##relatable ##Malta ##tiktokmalta ##hairproblems♬ a fortnite tiktoker made this sound – 两个超
@chagaleaThat explains a lot ….. ???? ##heygod ##Malta ##tiktokmalta ##humility ##humidity♬ original sound – Chanel ????
@chagalea????????♀️ FAQs … ##tiktokmalta ##malta ##idontknow ##relatable♬ original sound – Leah
And if you’re still unsure on what it means to be Maltese, check out what not to tell islanders.
Racking up over 25,000 views, Chanel’s TikTok brings up all the things you should never have the guts to tell a Maltese person… like, you know, pastizzi suck. Brr.
There’s also the evergreen issue of weird Maltese names.
Even for someone with a rather unique but straightforward name like Chanel, the Maltese TikToker still goes through people getting it wrong because of all the different names they think she’s called.
Shezney, Sheniqua, Shanelle… they’re all here.
@chagaleaEven if they may be true ???? ##yougondie ##malta ##tiktokmalta ##true♬ Death – Trippie Redd
@chagaleaAll. The. Time. ???? ##thesquad ##stilldontknowmyname ##relatable ##30sclub♬ Still Don’t Know My Name – Labrinth
But among Chanel’s most viewed recent videos – at over 35,000 views – is one addressing Malta’s neverending language debate.
I don’t really want to add anything.
This one you’re just going to need to listen to.
@chagaleaReply to @dun_hara_benit PERIOD. ##Tiktokmalta ##malta ##justmaltathings ##talpepe ##bilingual##voiceeffects♬ A Moment Apart – ODESZA – Hannah Stater
Got a cool TikTok worth shouting about? We want to hear from you!
Send us your coolest clips on Facebook, hello@lovinmalta.com, or just tag us on TikTok.
In the meantime, for all things Maltese, weird and wonderful, be sure to follow Lovin Malta on TikTok.