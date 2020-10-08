WATCH: Sal-what?! Maltese Comedian Takes To The Streets For A Pronunciation Lesson

Oily, orangey and tasty AF. The first thing that Maltese people think of when they see the word “salmon” isn’t any of that, but rather how to actually pronounce it. Something about silent letters in the English language still gets us.

Taking to the streets to get to the bottom of the divisive word, Danusan‘s Sur Inglott Ancilleri tried to get to the bottom of Malta’s selmin versus semon debate… and the results were exactly as expected.

It didn’t take long for the short video to go viral, with the two-minute sketch already getting over 67,000 views.

And while some people weren’t too happy with the video, accusing the show of “putting ordinary people to ridicule”, many people saw it as a harmless way of tackling the endless debates Maltese people have about how to pronounce words like this. After all, everyone in the video seems to take it all like a champ… even when Inglott Ancilleri gets fake angry and slams a fruit, because language.

Meanwhile, props to young Shezneya (here’s hoping that’s how that’s written) for getting it right.

