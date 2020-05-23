WATCH: Rabat College’s 42 Staff Members Dedicate Viral Dance Rendition To ‘Sorely Missed’ Students

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t been able to go anywhere without listening to The Weeknd’s amazing bop Blinding Lights. It’ll be playing in the kitchen, in the bathroom, in the bedroom… and even at the supermaket when I finally venture out of my house. Now, one Maltese secondary school has just gone and taken it up a notch.

The massive 2020 hit – which as of this moment is sitting on over 100 million views on YouTube – has lately been the backdrop of some hilarious TikTok clips and memes. The premise is simple enough; as soon as that ethereal intro comes in just before the beat, people drop everything (and everyone, sorry dog/cat/baby/partner) to rush to centre-stage and dance away to the 80s-inspired banger.

Teachers and staff from St. Paul’s Missionary College, Rabat’s popular secondary school, saw this and decided to do their own take. With 42 different people.

The result is exactly as expected, with some people taking the lead (here’s looking at you, P.E. teachers), and others hilariously following behind or putting up signs saying “I promise I tried my best”. From people interrupted mid-sunbath to a very shocked looking cat, though, it was all in good spirit and sure looked fun. And in these COVID-19 times, there was more to the dance than a simple viral trend.

“The dance was dedicated especially to our sorely missed students,” Assitant Headmaster Kenneth Camilleri told Lovin Malta.

“Music and dance are truly the language of the soul, and these few simple steps and upbeat music managed to get together over 40 members of staff together,” Kenneth continued.

“This choreography and the unique team effort behind it is for each one of you, dear students. May we have the opportunity to meet again soon at school. We might be in touch only virtually at the moment, but that does not mean you are further away in our thoughts and hearts.”

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder,” Kenneth finished. “Together, we are one family, we are TEAM SPMC.”

The college’s P.E. Department have been thinking outside the box to keep everyone active, positive and focused throughout these difficult weeks, and it sure looks like this managed to do just that!

Tag someone who used to go to SPMC!