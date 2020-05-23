د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Rabat College’s 42 Staff Members Dedicate Viral Dance Rendition To ‘Sorely Missed’ Students

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t been able to go anywhere without listening to The Weeknd’s amazing bop Blinding Lights. It’ll be playing in the kitchen, in the bathroom, in the bedroom… and even at the supermaket when I finally venture out of my house. Now, one Maltese secondary school has just gone and taken it up a notch.

The massive 2020 hit – which as of this moment is sitting on over 100 million views on YouTube – has lately been the backdrop of some hilarious TikTok clips and memes. The premise is simple enough; as soon as that ethereal intro comes in just before the beat, people drop everything (and everyone, sorry dog/cat/baby/partner) to rush to centre-stage and dance away to the 80s-inspired banger.

Teachers and staff from St. Paul’s Missionary College, Rabat’s popular secondary school, saw this and decided to do their own take. With 42 different people.

The result is exactly as expected, with some people taking the lead (here’s looking at you, P.E. teachers), and others hilariously following behind or putting up signs saying “I promise I tried my best”. From people interrupted mid-sunbath to a very shocked looking cat, though, it was all in good spirit and sure looked fun. And in these COVID-19 times, there was more to the dance than a simple viral trend.

“The dance was dedicated especially to our sorely missed students,” Assitant Headmaster Kenneth Camilleri told Lovin Malta.

“Music and dance are truly the language of the soul, and these few simple steps and upbeat music managed to get together over 40 members of staff together,” Kenneth continued.

“This choreography and the unique team effort behind it is for each one of you, dear students. May we have the opportunity to meet again soon at school. We might be in touch only virtually at the moment, but that does not mean you are further away in our thoughts and hearts.”

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder,” Kenneth finished. “Together, we are one family, we are TEAM SPMC.”

The college’s P.E. Department have been thinking outside the box to keep everyone active, positive and focused throughout these difficult weeks, and it sure looks like this managed to do just that!

Tag someone who used to go to SPMC!

READ NEXT: WATCH: A Look At Twenty Chefs Who Called A Kitchen Home For 56 Days To Prepare 5,500 Meals A Day For Malta's Elderly

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK