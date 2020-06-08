WATCH: Pod Of Dolphins Makes Surprise Appearance At Gozo Marina
Despite the fact that life seems to be slowly returning to normality, it looks like the wildlife re-introduced throughout lockdown is here to stay.
For the second time in just over a month, a pod of dolphins was spotted making its way through the Gozo Marina, venturing extremely close to the shore.
Many onlookers making their way back to Malta from a weekend at our sister island were surprised to witness this unlikely sight whilst having their morning coffee.
It is truly satisfying to see how ultimately, being environmentally sound pays off.
Let’s hope that the environmental awareness raised during the COVID-19 pandemic proves to be more than just a short-lived trend.