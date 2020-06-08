د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Pod Of Dolphins Makes Surprise Appearance At Gozo Marina

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Despite the fact that life seems to be slowly returning to normality, it looks like the wildlife re-introduced throughout lockdown is here to stay.

For the second time in just over a month, a pod of dolphins was spotted making its way through the Gozo Marina, venturing extremely close to the shore.

Many onlookers making their way back to Malta from a weekend at our sister island were surprised to witness this unlikely sight whilst having their morning coffee.

It is truly satisfying to see how ultimately, being environmentally sound pays off.

Let’s hope that the environmental awareness raised during the COVID-19 pandemic proves to be more than just a short-lived trend.

Tag someone who would’ve loved to start their week off with a dolphin sighting!

READ NEXT: Tal-Wej, Ħas-Saptan And Wied Il-Mielaħ Designated As Protected Natura 2000 Sites

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK