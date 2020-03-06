WATCH: Pleading For More Information, Birkirkara Shop Owner Shares CCTV Footage Of Late-Night Robbery

At about 11pm last Wednesday, Charlot Azzopardi was woken up by the sound of his Birkirkara shop’s alarm blaring from across the street.

In the couple of minutes it took from the alarm being set off to him arriving on scene, however, two hooded men had managed to enter the store, make their way to the inner office, and run off with some stolen goods.

A couple of hours later, frustrated and eager for answers, Charlot shared CCTV footage of the robbery on Facebook, amassing over 7,000 views and nearly 200 shares in mere hours.

“Insibhom jien illejla”

As it turns out, the shared footage – which lasts just a minute and a half – only documents the final moments of the mysterious men’s crimes.

“They had been wrestling with the main shutter for a whole half an hour,” Azzopardi tells Lovin Malta. “The shop is on a main road, and they were stopping every single time a car passed by.”

After managing to get the shutter open, the robbers had a second, glass door to tackle, and it was after they opened this door that the alarm was set off.

“The alarm rang 20 seconds after they walked in, and I was there two minutes later,” Azzopardi recounts. “They couldn’t have been in there for more than a minute and a half.”