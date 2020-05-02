WATCH: Peppa Pig And Friends Take To Siġġiewi’s Streets To Entertain Children On Another COVID-19 Public Holiday

With COVID-19 still very much a global issue, Maltese people had to celebrate yet another public holiday mostly indoors and away from family and friends yesterday. But that didn’t stop a couple of beloved cartoon characters from visiting the children of Siġġiewi.

In an intiative announced earlier last week by the Siġġiewi Local Council, Peppa Pig, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Chase from PAW Patrol took to the streets to cheer up the town’s kids. The characters, accompanied by a couple of timeless tunes like Baby Shark, were met with a ton of balloons, smiles and waves from all the balconies, with the sunny day proving to be perfect for their little tour.

“Thank you Siġġiewi Local Council,” one happy mother said, sharing a video of her daughter looking at her favourite characters completely overjoyed. “You made her day!”

The Local Council had given Siġġiewi parents a heads-up of the tour, which went down between 4:30pm and 7:30pm yesterday. They even encouraged any shops to sponsor them with sweets to hand out to the children, along with asking parents to write down which streets they should visit.

On Friday morning, members of the local council teased the preparations, sharing photos of dozens of balloons covering their offices.

And while there were a few people who pointed out that maybe Peppa and Mickey weren’t practising the best social distancing measures, as one comment perfectly put it, they were pretty much wearing the most colourful hazmat suits around!