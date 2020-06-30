WATCH: Paradise Bay Clean-Up Retrieves Entire Car And Tonnes Of Litter From Seabed
Have you ever been diving or snorkelling in your favourite beach and come across a worrying sight of plastic bottles and tyres dotting the seabed? Well, if that beach had to be the ironically-named Paradise Bay, you might’ve even spotted a car.
Following a clean-up that happened in the northern beach last Saturday, popular diving and environmental activist page Raniero’s Adventures posted a “quick look” at the day’s efforts.
And while the video is only just over a minute long, the amount of litter it highlights is truly staggering, with everything from hundreds of plastic bottles to a whole car being pulled out of the sea.
In fact, Raniero soon confirmed that some 3,000 kilos of litter – that’s three tonnes – was picked up throughout the clean-up.
“Don’t humans know or appreciate that the bottom of the sea is another world where we all can enjoy its values?” one disappointed comment read.
So next time you’re at the beach, think twice about throwing that small plastic wrapper away; it might end up on the top of a huge pile of litter at the bottom of the sea… right next to a car.