WATCH: Paradise Bay Clean-Up Retrieves Entire Car And Tonnes Of Litter From Seabed

Have you ever been diving or snorkelling in your favourite beach and come across a worrying sight of plastic bottles and tyres dotting the seabed? Well, if that beach had to be the ironically-named Paradise Bay, you might’ve even spotted a car.

Following a clean-up that happened in the northern beach last Saturday, popular diving and environmental activist page Raniero’s Adventures posted a “quick look” at the day’s efforts.

And while the video is only just over a minute long, the amount of litter it highlights is truly staggering, with everything from hundreds of plastic bottles to a whole car being pulled out of the sea.