د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Not So ‘By Itself’! Social Distancing Tombla Brings Gżira Community Together In The Best Way

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

It’s going to take a whole lot more than a global pandemic to defeat one of Malta’s favourite traditional passtimes, and Gżira’s streets were perfect proof of just that last weekend.

In a video shared on Facebook which has since ammassed thousands of views, Sir Patrick Stuart and Victory Streets in Gżira played host to a round of bingo (affectionately known as tombla in Maltese after our Italian neighbours) straight out of 2020… full of social distancing, of course!

People were out on their porches and doorsteps on Friday’s sunny public holiday for a round or two of safe tombla, and it was great to see everyone’s smiling faces as the numbers were announced to the streets from speakers just up the road.

Mary Harding, who was filming the surreal sight, even made it to one family’s doorstep as soon as their winning number was announced, with the group’s youngest member excitedly rushing down to the stage to prove the win.

“Having fun while still keeping our distance from each other,” Carmen and Joseph Spiteri, who shared the video on Facebook, said of the unique experience.

Shortly after, the bingo game turned into an impromptu dance in the streets, with a small performance and party being put up for the neighbours who enjoyed it all from the distance and comfort of their own doors.

Share this post if you think more localities need initiatives like this and tag someone who would love to play street tombla!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Stunning Black And White Short Film Will Make You Fall In Love With An Empty Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK