WATCH: Not So ‘By Itself’! Social Distancing Tombla Brings Gżira Community Together In The Best Way

It’s going to take a whole lot more than a global pandemic to defeat one of Malta’s favourite traditional passtimes, and Gżira’s streets were perfect proof of just that last weekend.

In a video shared on Facebook which has since ammassed thousands of views, Sir Patrick Stuart and Victory Streets in Gżira played host to a round of bingo (affectionately known as tombla in Maltese after our Italian neighbours) straight out of 2020… full of social distancing, of course!

People were out on their porches and doorsteps on Friday’s sunny public holiday for a round or two of safe tombla, and it was great to see everyone’s smiling faces as the numbers were announced to the streets from speakers just up the road.

Mary Harding, who was filming the surreal sight, even made it to one family’s doorstep as soon as their winning number was announced, with the group’s youngest member excitedly rushing down to the stage to prove the win.

“Having fun while still keeping our distance from each other,” Carmen and Joseph Spiteri, who shared the video on Facebook, said of the unique experience.

Shortly after, the bingo game turned into an impromptu dance in the streets, with a small performance and party being put up for the neighbours who enjoyed it all from the distance and comfort of their own doors.