WATCH: Mas-Sirena! Malta’s Frontliners Get Credit They Deserve With This Star-Studded Heartful Music Video

No amount of clapping, tributes and Facebook thank you posts will ever be enough to repay our healthcare workers and first responders for the hard work they do, but this video is sure to warm some hearts and remind them that we truly do appreciate every single one of them. The Blue Light Foundation has released a music video for all the men and women who have been on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 and it’s the most feel-good video you’ll watch today. The pop song features snippets of Malta’s heroes in action doing what they do best and saving lives.

Given the paramount importance of their work and the utter respect we have for them, it was only fitting that the Blue Light Foundation got some of Malta’s most talented singers to feature on the track including Glen Vella, Mike Spiteri, Corazon Mizzi, J Anvil and Eleonor Cassar.

This song was also composed by Paul Giordimana and written by Fleur Balzan and the music video directed by Joseph Fava and edited by Daniel Schembri. “The song was completed by February and the song was planned to be released for the anniversary of the Simon Schembri incident on the 15th May,” the foundation in a press release. “Nonetheless, in view of the time the world and our country is going through, we decided to have it released today to salute the heroic work our first responders and medical workers are performing.” The song was intended to be a tribute piece to Constable Simon Schembri, the police officer who lost his arm in a near-fatal traffic accident two years ago. However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only fitting that it was released now and widened to include all of Malta’s inspirational emergency forces.