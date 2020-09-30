WATCH: Maltese TikToker Finally Meets Her Super Crush And It’s 100% Wholesome
With over 23,000 followers on his very frequent uploads, 26-year-old Melvin Micallef has become somewhat of a Maltese TikTok celebrity. But even with so many thousands of followers, one fan stands high above the rest… and she just managed to nab the collab of her dreams.
Raissa Borg is no stranger to TikTok. The 24-year-old has uploaded dozens upon dozens of short clips and amassed over 5,000 followers and nearly 70,000 likes thanks to her reaction videos and infectious smile.
Amidst all that, though, is a super crush on The Boys’ Melvin which she hasn’t shied away from addressing before.
From barely containing her smile as she reacts to his videos to flat out telling him “you’re going to kill me” whenever he uploads a classic suited TikTok (or, better yet, a shirtless one), Raissa is as big of a Melvin fan as they get.
“He always makes my day better,” Raissa had said about the popular TikToker. “I love everything about him.”
@raissa_borg##duet with @melvmt Bla nifs madonna ????❤ Trust me mhux cringe, jien grejta lura id dar biex namel din ir reaction. ????❤♬ Why is there so many hot boys using my audio – timmyfan //
@raissa_borg##duet with @melvmt He always makes my day better ❤ I love everything about him. Where is the transition you said you would dedicate to me Mel? ????????????♬ I See Red – Everybody Loves An Outlaw
@raissa_borg##duet with @melvmt THANK YOU!! ???????? ????????♬ Bäd gúy ręmįx – Avery
With Melvin’s fans quickly bombarding him with messages about Raissa whenever he uploaded live videos, it was only a matter of time until the pair crossed paths on more than just reaction videos…
“I still can’t believe the insane reaction and all the messages I received,” Melvin said in a TikTok earlier last week, with Raissa quickly reacting to it in her usual fashion, agreeing with him and adding her fair share of smiles and blushes.
@raissa_borg##react to @melvmt meta ic chat tal live jibumbardjawa b ##Melissa u il hin kollu isaqsuni meta ha nintaqaw, stennejta il haga imma adni impressed ukoll♬ Careless Whisper – Peter Michael
The scene was set, and the two TikTokers’ fans held their breath as the promised video was teased… and eventually released.
Meeting in Valletta and using the Quise UE’s No Guidance remix, the pair instantly hit it off and shot a TikTok which saw them dancing at the Upper Barrakka Gardens.
The result? Over 50,000 views in less than a day.
@melvmtIl video tant mistenni! @raissa_borg ##fyp ##malta♬ No Guidance (Remix) – Quise UE
And while the whole story was already heartwarming and wholesome enough, it was only made better thanks to another TikTok Melvin uploaded… featuring Raissa’s first reaction when she finally met him.
“Her reaction was too good not to post,” Melvin admitted, with one of this fans saying “the happiness on her face brings me so much joy”.
And even a simple clip of Raissa bursting out in emotional laughter on the Triton Fountain was enough to get over 25,000 views in mere hours.
@melvmtReply to @iamabbypace bad quality but her reaction was too good not to post! ????@raissa_borg ##fyp ##reaction♬ original sound – Melvin Micallef
But if all of that still wasn’t wholesome enough for you, check out Raissa’s looking back on it all… and her reaction to one of her followers saying Melvin was “simping on her” with his own fans.
@raissa_borgReply to @_kendra_126 ????❤♬ original sound – Raissa Borg
