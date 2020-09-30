WATCH: Maltese TikToker Finally Meets Her Super Crush And It’s 100% Wholesome

With over 23,000 followers on his very frequent uploads, 26-year-old Melvin Micallef has become somewhat of a Maltese TikTok celebrity. But even with so many thousands of followers, one fan stands high above the rest… and she just managed to nab the collab of her dreams.

Raissa Borg is no stranger to TikTok. The 24-year-old has uploaded dozens upon dozens of short clips and amassed over 5,000 followers and nearly 70,000 likes thanks to her reaction videos and infectious smile.

Amidst all that, though, is a super crush on The Boys’ Melvin which she hasn’t shied away from addressing before.

From barely containing her smile as she reacts to his videos to flat out telling him “you’re going to kill me” whenever he uploads a classic suited TikTok (or, better yet, a shirtless one), Raissa is as big of a Melvin fan as they get.

“He always makes my day better,” Raissa had said about the popular TikToker. “I love everything about him.”