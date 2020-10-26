WATCH: Maltese Teacher’s TikTok Rap Is The Perfect COVID-Era Anthem For All Educators

Tough times of adjusting to a new normal have defined life in 2020, and it sometimes gets a bit difficult to put it all into words. But for one Maltese teacher, it was so easy she even wrote a rap song about it.

Taking to TikTok, “Ms. Steph” – who you might know from her Niktbu Malti Tajjeb series – shared the “Teacher’s Anthem 2020 Edition” just last week… but it’s already managed to amass over 42,000 views.

From wearing masks and maintaining social distance to hoping Malta won’t go into another lockdown “because children really enjoy time with us”, the rap-anthem covers pretty much everything we’ve heard the island’s teachers say in the last weeks, all to the funk of “that one beat” TikTok sound.

With dozens of comments, nearly 100 shares and over 3,500 likes, Steph’s TikTok has clearly resonated well beyond her 12,000 followers. And hey, who knows – maybe this track will end up hitting the charts soon enough.

