WATCH: Maltese Man Swims And Plays With Adorable Juvenile Dolphins In Their Natural Habitat

Consider yourself extremely lucky if you spot a pod of dolphins in Malta, let alone get in the water and actually play with them.

Abraham Sammut was caught on camera playing with a pod of dolphins off the coast of Malta and it’s the most remarkable footage we’ve seen this year.

The diver not only plays with the dolphins but they trust him enough to let him feed them, each coming up to him for their slice of fish.

It just so happens that this isn’t the only time that Abraham has been able to play with these beautiful mammals. In fact, the dolphin family (made up of two juveniles and one adult) has formed a special and unique bond with the Maltese man,  who frequents them on a regular basis.

“They come near us regularly but we don’t feed them every time or else they will become dependent on us,” he told Lovin Malta.

Abraham shared the video online and it has since received an overwhelmingly positive response. However,  the purpose of the video was not to show off his special relationship, but to highlight how Malta is a lot more beautiful than it appears in the media nowadays.

“I wanted to share this beautiful experience because a lot of people don’t appreciate or don’t know what Malta has to offer,” he said.

