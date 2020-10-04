WATCH: Malta’s Cockroach King And The Largest Insect Collection On The Island

When it comes to little creatures crawling and wriggling around your house in the middle of the night, one man in Malta just can’t get enough of them.

Arnold Sciberras is a self-made pest controller and rodent farmer, but his passion for insects and his uncanny ability to find infestations in all types of homes around Malta has helped him develop quite the reputation… and that’s before we even begin to describe his massive cockroach collection, the biggest on the island.

And did we forget to mention he named a gecko mite after his beloved wife? Just go ahead and Google Geckobia estherae…