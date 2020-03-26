WATCH: LovinĠewwa Is Here To Help Bring Us Altogether While In Self-Isolation

In a matter of days Malta has weirdly transmuted from a gushing maddening cascade of traffic, tardiness and all-out chaos to shops shuttered shut en masse, internet powered board meetings in your boxers followed by cereal with vanilla ice cream for lunch.

As part of our brand-spanking-new LovinIndoors aka LovinĠewwa campaign, Lovin Malta has reached out to some of our closest friends to find out how they’re holding up in self-isolation.

Turns out not much has changed for Yaz Zammit Stevens as she continues throwing weights around her garage like it’s nobody’s business – only this time she’s all solo.

Frank Zammit is getting excited (but like, really f***ing excited) about breakfast and Kaxxaturi’s Jon Mallia is having deep existential conversations with his daughter about the paramount importance of “kicking corona’s butt”.

As the count of people infected with Covid-19 continues to rise, the government finds itself heralding one measure after another to keep us all safe. Nurses, doctors, lab workers, chemists and a host of other health service frontliners continue to heroically spearhead our defense in this battle of a life-time.

All we need to do is not wander about the streets needlessly, giving the virus the opportunity to proliferate amongst our communities. We know, being stuck at home is no easy feat, but if we all share our experience on how to ward off the boredom and keep our cool as the battle against Corona rages on, we could overcome this together.

So go on, send us YOUR videos NOW and let us know what’s been floating your boat in self-isolation.