WATCH: 'Lord Of The Poultry' Pete Buttigieg Gives Hilarious And Personal Account Of His Maltese Heritage

With US primaries around the corner, Maltese-American presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is doing everything he can to get people to vote for him, including giving them an in-depth history lesson on his Maltese heritage.

Democratic voters might be more interested in Mayor Pete’s nine-letter last name than his domestic policies as the presidential hopeful is questioned on the origin of ‘Buttigieg’ during a New Hampshire TV program.

Responding to questions, Mayor Pete educates a group of middle-aged Americans on his last name, bringing up the fact that Buttigieg is as common a name in Malta as ‘Smith’ is in the US.

He also jokingly states how he wouldn’t be the first ‘President Buttigieg’ as Malta already had President Anton Buttigieg.

But Mayor Pete wins over the crowd when he provides a translation of Buttigieg as ‘Lord Of The Poultry’ which is a pretty accurate description of the surname when you really think about it.

The Lord Of The Poultry then goes on to describe Malta as a beautiful country and an attractive destination for the film industry. He even wondered onto the set of World War Z during one of his numerous visits to the islands.

With the 59th presidential taking place this year, Buttigieg is gearing up to be a favourable candidate for the Democratic seat but will we see a change in nickname from Mayor Pete to Pete The Lord Of The Poultry?

