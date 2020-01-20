WATCH: ‘Lord Of The Poultry’ Pete Buttigieg Gives Hilarious And Personal Account Of His Maltese Heritage

With US primaries around the corner, Maltese-American presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is doing everything he can to get people to vote for him, including giving them an in-depth history lesson on his Maltese heritage. Democratic voters might be more interested in Mayor Pete’s nine-letter last name than his domestic policies as the presidential hopeful is questioned on the origin of ‘Buttigieg’ during a New Hampshire TV program.

Responding to questions, Mayor Pete educates a group of middle-aged Americans on his last name, bringing up the fact that Buttigieg is as common a name in Malta as ‘Smith’ is in the US. He also jokingly states how he wouldn’t be the first ‘President Buttigieg’ as Malta already had President Anton Buttigieg.