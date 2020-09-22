WATCH: Kaxxaturi’s Season Two Finale Is Here To Prove How PN’s Misconduct Walked So That PL’s Corruption Could Run

They say art imitates life, but in the game of corrupt politics, it’s more a case of history repeating itself.

Kaxxaturi’s Season Two finale (man how time flies!) sees Jon Mallia putting Malta’s Nationalist Party under a nation-sized microscope and shining a light on how their misconduct while in government is what laid the foundations for the immense corruption currently under investigation within the Labour Party’s government.

If you’re still not quite sure where you stand on PN-PL’s raging battle (or quite simply don’t care if corruption is involved), Kaxxaturi has everything you’re looking for, jam-packed in the 15-minute fast-paced episode you’ve come to expect.