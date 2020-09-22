WATCH: Kaxxaturi’s Season Two Finale Is Here To Prove How PN’s Misconduct Walked So That PL’s Corruption Could Run
They say art imitates life, but in the game of corrupt politics, it’s more a case of history repeating itself.
Kaxxaturi’s Season Two finale (man how time flies!) sees Jon Mallia putting Malta’s Nationalist Party under a nation-sized microscope and shining a light on how their misconduct while in government is what laid the foundations for the immense corruption currently under investigation within the Labour Party’s government.
If you’re still not quite sure where you stand on PN-PL’s raging battle (or quite simply don’t care if corruption is involved), Kaxxaturi has everything you’re looking for, jam-packed in the 15-minute fast-paced episode you’ve come to expect.
But even hours after the end of Season Two, Kaxxaturi is already looking ahead at what’s next… and you could be a part of it.
In the last couple of months, the programme has kickstarted everything from a campaign for a constitutional case against party-owned media (which will officially be opened in the coming weeks) to an online petition requesting an audit into Facebook misuse by government ministers. But this is far from the end.
If you’d like to help shape the narrative of the next season of Kaxxaturi and bring future episodes to life, now is the time to join the incoming reinforcements.
Reach out on www.kaxxaturi.com to tell us – and Jon – how you see yourself contributing to Kaxxaturi’s ever-growing movement.
From writers and designers to co-presenters, Jon is looking for backup from everywhere. Now, it’s up to you.
In the meantime, shout out to Sphinx Pastizzeria, Bortex Fine Tailoring, Fort Fitness and Amigos Malta for making this grand finale what it was.
