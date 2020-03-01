WATCH: Kaxxaturi Is Back And It’s Serving Some Home Truths About Malta’s Corruption Problem
Corruption, corruption, corruption. It’s the bane of Maltese society and politics and has been discussed repeatedly over the years but no one has broken the problem down quite like Kaxxaturi.
Back for its second season, Malta’s most irreverent online show has started off by tackling a topic that has been on the tips of everyone’s tongues in recent months following developments in the case of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the scandal which has rocked the police force.
And of course, host Jon Mallia hasn’t learned much political correctness during the break, with digs taken at several high-profile people in Maltese public life, from Keith Schembri to Keith Arnaud.
However, besides the dark humour, Kaxxaturi also raises some serious questions for the nation. Does Malta elect corrupt political leaders because society is corrupt itself or has society become corrupted because it has following the example set by its leaders? Are salaries of police officers kept low on purpose so that they’ll be encouraged to earn more money through illicit means, thereby compromising themselves when investigating corruption?
It also ends on a powerful note about the real and serious threat posed by corruption to our everyday lives.
“How fair is it that, during their work hours, politicians plot ways to rob us and then have the gall to lie in our faces when they get caught? When your pay cheque arrives and you see that the government has taken €300 out of your salary, remember that this money must be spent on improving your and your children’s lives and not to pay some fraudster. Are we living in the Medieval Ages where the plebs must pay tribute to the king?”
Kaxxaturi Season 2 Episode 1 has already been seen over 57,000 times and shared 214 times and if you enjoyed watching it, you should know that its production wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing sponsors, who all featured in the video.
Positive Vibration Tattoos Malta: This tattoo parlour in San Ġwann is great for people who prefer playing it by ear. Every Wednesday is ’Walk In Wednesdays’, which means anyone can simply walk into their parlour to get inked without needing an appointment. More on this at www.tattoosmalta.com
Fort Fitness: A huge, super-equipped gym and fitness centre in the heart of Sliema, which opens from 5am till midnight on weekdays and 6am till 10pm on weekends. If you’re lucky, you might even spot Jon pumping iron himself.
Sphinx: Malta’s most recognised pastizzeria which has grown a reputation for its innovative takes on the island’s favourite snacks. With Easter on its way, Sphinx is gearing itself up for the re-launch of one of its best known creations, the truly scrumptious figolli pastizz.
Are you interested in becoming an official sponsor of one of the hottest online Maltese programs? Get in touch with us at jon@lovinmalta.com.