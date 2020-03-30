WATCH: Jon Vs COVID-19! Kaxxaturi’s Back… This Time From An Undisclosed Corona-Proof Bunker

Is anyone in Malta even talking about anything else? Coronavirus debates worldwide have now reached fever pitch (unfortunate turn of phrase right there), so of course Jon Mallia had to swoop in and talk all things COVID-19 for the latest episode of Kaxxaturi.

Exchanging a suit for a robe and the studio for a home-bunker, Jon runs us through the current shitty situation practically every single country has found itself in, with particular focus on Malta, of course. Because what’s a global pandemic without a mad rush to LIDL, a sanctified Public Health Superintendent and a resourceful switch to Gerard James Borg books as DIY toilet paper?

As always, there’s something to learn and reflect for everyone… from why we need to care about our elders even if they make your stomach churn while eating fażola tal-kusksu, to the important realisation that hand washing could practically be elevated to an Olympic sport in Malta.