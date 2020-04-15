WATCH: ‘Jamie Foxx?’: Malta’s Grandayy Trolls Mega YouTuber By Getting Him To Accidentally Translate Rude Maltese Phrase
In the latest instalment of ‘we’re Maltese – let’s fuck with people’ one of the island’s biggest online stars managed to troll the heck out of one of Youtube’s biggest names – and it’s hilarious.
Jacksepticeye, a Youtuber, actor and comedian with 23.7 million subscribers, took a shot at translating a rather vulgar Maltese phrase provided to him by none other than our very own Maltese meme-lord Grandayy.
The Irish YouTuber put out a call for people to write a phrase in their native language that he would translate on screen…
Reply to this with a phrase in your native language and I will try to translate it
— Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) April 13, 2020
… to which Grandayy tweeted back with what really can be considered a ‘common phrase’ in Malta.
tamel libell zobb foxx kemm andek
— Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) April 13, 2020
Out of 17,000 replies, Grandayy’s tweet was actually featured in the video, which has half a million views so far, and Jacksepticeye’s attempt to translate it is equally hilarious and cringe at the same time.
We’ve never heard a Maltese phrase being butchered this bad before, but it’s actually a really good thing he couldn’t pronounce it or else his video would probably get flagged for foul language (bye-bye monetization).
What Jacksepticeye settles with is ‘Jamie Foxx is my favourite actor’ and for the sake of everyone who doesn’t speak Maltese, let’s just say this is close enough.