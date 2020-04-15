WATCH: ‘Jamie Foxx?’: Malta’s Grandayy Trolls Mega YouTuber By Getting Him To Accidentally Translate Rude Maltese Phrase

In the latest instalment of ‘we’re Maltese – let’s fuck with people’ one of the island’s biggest online stars managed to troll the heck out of one of Youtube’s biggest names – and it’s hilarious. Jacksepticeye, a Youtuber, actor and comedian with 23.7 million subscribers, took a shot at translating a rather vulgar Maltese phrase provided to him by none other than our very own Maltese meme-lord Grandayy. The Irish YouTuber put out a call for people to write a phrase in their native language that he would translate on screen…

Reply to this with a phrase in your native language and I will try to translate it — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) April 13, 2020

… to which Grandayy tweeted back with what really can be considered a ‘common phrase’ in Malta.

tamel libell zobb foxx kemm andek — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) April 13, 2020

Out of 17,000 replies, Grandayy’s tweet was actually featured in the video, which has half a million views so far, and Jacksepticeye’s attempt to translate it is equally hilarious and cringe at the same time.