د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: ‘Jamie Foxx?’: Malta’s Grandayy Trolls Mega YouTuber By Getting Him To Accidentally Translate Rude Maltese Phrase

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

In the latest instalment of ‘we’re Maltese – let’s fuck with people’ one of the island’s biggest online stars managed to troll the heck out of one of Youtube’s biggest names – and it’s hilarious.

Jacksepticeye, a Youtuber, actor and comedian with 23.7 million subscribers, took a shot at translating a rather vulgar Maltese phrase provided to him by none other than our very own Maltese meme-lord Grandayy.

The Irish YouTuber put out a call for people to write a phrase in their native language that he would translate on screen…

… to which Grandayy tweeted back with what really can be considered a ‘common phrase’ in Malta.

Out of 17,000 replies, Grandayy’s tweet was actually featured in the video, which has half a million views so far, and Jacksepticeye’s attempt to translate it is equally hilarious and cringe at the same time.

We’ve never heard a Maltese phrase being butchered this bad before, but it’s actually a really good thing he couldn’t pronounce it or else his video would probably get flagged for foul language (bye-bye monetization). 

What Jacksepticeye settles with is ‘Jamie Foxx is my favourite actor’ and for the sake of everyone who doesn’t speak Maltese, let’s just say this is close enough.

Tag someone who needs a good laugh!

READ NEXT: Health Minister Chris Fearne Will Be Interviewed On #CovidCalls This Morning

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK