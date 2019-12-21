WATCH: Is This The Bendiest Kid In Malta?

Tik Tok on the rock, Malta’s content gettin’ hot. Thought you’d seen the last of Tik Tok? Thing again: we’ve just found Malta’s most flexible kid on the app and we’re stuck in a limbo of awe and horror.

Look at that form! He’s keeping composure, absolutely still. We feel like we’re narrating a wildlife documentary.

Looks easy, definitely isn’t. This kid must be an expert on yoga.

When he wakes up in the morning, his stretches stretch themselves.

It’s kinda creepy. But kinda cool. We’re conflicted, but we can’t stop watching…