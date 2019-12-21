WATCH: Is This The Bendiest Kid In Malta?

د . إAEDSRر . س

Tik Tok on the rock, Malta’s content gettin’ hot. Thought you’d seen the last of Tik Tok? Thing again: we’ve just found Malta’s most flexible kid on the app and we’re stuck in a limbo of awe and horror.

Ismael the contortionist is a wonder of the human body. He’s pretty much a real-world Maltese Elastigirl.

Look at that form! He’s keeping composure, absolutely still. We feel like we’re narrating a wildlife documentary.

If you’re wondering how he gets into that polygonal form, wonder no more:

Looks easy, definitely isn’t. This kid must be an expert on yoga.

When he wakes up in the morning, his stretches stretch themselves.

It’s kinda creepy. But kinda cool. We’re conflicted, but we can’t stop watching…

The next time we lose something down the side of our sofa, we’re giving this kid a call.

