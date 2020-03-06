WATCH: ‘Inżel Ħa Naqsmek’ – Intense Bout Of Road Rage Sees Man Repeatedly Hit Bus Driver In St. Julian’s

د . إAEDSRر . س

Strong words – and even a couple of blows – were exchanged in St. Julian’s in a shocking video which emerged earlier today that shows some classic Maltese road rage.

The minute-long video shows a man angrily shouting and pounding on the driver’s side of a double decker bus, with both passengers and passers-by looking on in stunned silence.

“Inżel, ejja, inżel ħa naqsmek”, the man can be heard repeatedly screaming at the bus driver.

At one point, the man tries to reach into the driver’s window to exchange some punches… before going on to seemingly tear down the bus’ wiper to hit the driver with.

During the man’s meltdown, a woman enters the scene, trying to stop him from hitting the bus driver. After a couple of failed attempts, the woman seems to manage to calm him down, directing him back to a parked car in front of the bus.

It is not yet known what caused this latest bout of intense road rage and indeed whether the car and bus were involved in a traffic collision of sorts, but it’s safe to say everyone on scene will remember this for a couple of days to come.

What do you make of this video?

