WATCH: Żmien il-Milied! These 8 Local Cosy Christmas Campaigns Will Put A Spring In Your Spirit This Festive Season

Christmas is just around the corner and if you’re looking for a little boost for your festive spirit, look no further than these Maltese Christmas campaigns. From the glitz and glam of Teatru Manoel to Cisk’s unlikely love story, these seven Christmassy clips will settle you into a merry mood: Vascas Jewellers

Taryn Mamo Cefai waltzes through the interior of Teatru Manoel in Valletta, flicking through some nostalgia-fueled shots of her past work. Class and cosiness, the way that only the combined efforts of one of Malta’s top jewellers, a beloved influencer, and Malta’s oldest theatre can pull off. Costa Coffee

Wake up and smell the coffee with Costa’s emotional campaign, urging us all to not just spend time together this Christmas, but make it count. Air Malta

Take a trip back to 1974 with Air Malta as they show how even the smallest of connections can remain as strong as ever… a whole 45 years later, no less! GO Mobile

We’ve all had gifts we’re not exactly sure what to do with. GO’s 2019 Christmas video is here to show those of you who suck at buying presents just how to avoid a frown from anyone unwrapping a singing seabass. Sidenote: if you buy anyone a singing seabass for Christmas outside of an inside joke, you ought to take a look at how you spend your finances. Cisk

Cisk have, as usual, delivered an ultimate blow to the emotions with their 2019 Christmas video, once again proving that the iconic Maltese brewery knows what they’re doing when it comes to delivering the island’s national beer with a side pint of feels. L-Istrina

L-Istrina have teamed up with local producers Joseph Armani and Toby Farrugia for 2019’s Christmas charity anthem with Gaia Cauchi, Kevin Paul Calleja, Glen Vella and Frederica Falzon piping out the cheery vocals. We couldn’t help but get up and do a little happy dance while listening. Vodafone Malta

It might just be 47 seconds long, but this ad has been everywhere in the last month. Launched back in the first week of November, Vodafone Malta’s latest ad is all about family, and while not strictly Christmassy, there’s more than enough feels to last you through the festive season. Also, add some home videos from past Christmases and gift givings in there, and you’ve got yourself a place on this list. But the real question on everyone’s minds; what’s the feminine of gendus, and will Nannu Baba come to lunch this Christmas? Maypole

Teaching us all that time is the most precious gift, Maypole have done enough this year to make even the most cold-hearted among us shed a tear. Now if I were you, I’d go and tell nannu how much you care. Mater Dei

Santa stopped by Mater Dei to give everyone in hospital over the Christmas period a little pick-me-up and leave a message for us all back home, too. Just the kind of festive cheer we all need in our lives right now…

After everything the island has been going through recently, we all deserve a cosy Christmas. Don’t you think? Tag a friend who’s still not in the Christmas spirit in the comments on Facebook!

