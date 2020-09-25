WATCH: Hilarious Or Horrific? Maltese Girl And Dad’s ‘Knife Collection’ Goes Viral On TikTok

The short clip sees a young girl lip syncing to Tiagz’ popular Muffins In The Freezer… before her dad comes in from offscreen, grabs her and slides open a family photo on the wall to reveal a perfectly placed, adorned knife collection.

One of this week’s most talked-about TikToks to come out of Malta has already gained over 110,000 views in 48 hours… but people are still torn on whether it’s adorable or extremely worrying.

If you’re not on TikTok by now, you really need to get on there. You’ll find everything from choreographed dances in front of summer sunsets to slightly more questionable content. Like, you know, a dad jokingly disciplining his young daughter by showing her an intense knife collection hidden under a family photo.

For obvious reasons, the TikTok – which keeps getting shared on messaging threads all around the nation and amassing more and more views – received some very mixed reactions in its over 300 comments.

“Excuse me, but what the hell did I just watch?” dozens commented, with many more half-jokingly saying they’re ready to call child services.

“If you need help, blink twice,” another comment read.

Others, however, felt the joke landed perfectly, appreciating the father and daughter’s level of playfulness.

“This made me remember my dad,” one user commented. “Had similar memories.” Another person said they were just focused on the stocked-up alcohol collection on the left.

And while most of the “amazing parenting skills” comments sounded sarcastic, there were people who did actually enjoy the video and didn’t see anything ominous with it.

As for the stars of the video themselves, they looked quite unphased by it all, with the dad even replying to one comment asking where he had gotten his admittedly impressive knives from.

“Joom, Wish, you will find,” he answered. “Some of them are from Malta as well. Some don’t even have a blade and are just for decoration.”

This isn’t the first time that the young girl has uploaded TikToks starring her father (even including the same type of humour, like when he had her bound and dragged across the floor to do her homework), with other family members also featuring.

And sure enough, seemingly ready to address all their new haters, the two uploaded another video yesterday, this time way more playful and affectionate.