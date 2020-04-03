WATCH: Here’s Two Guys Carrying A Bed Frame On A Bike To Remind You That Malta’s Still Got It

Everything about everyone’s daily life has been challenged, altered or completely capsized in just a matter of weeks. Busy hubs are deserted, shops and schools have been closed indefinitely and everyone has had to adapt in this new post-Coronavirus world. But don’t worry; this is still very much Malta we’re talking about.

In a video sent in to Lovin Malta, two men can be seen cruising down from Gżira to Sliema on a scooter… with a bed frame casually hanging on for dear life. Remember those grainy photos and clips on the now-defunct OnlyInMalta.com? Yep, the Before Times are back, baby!

Because the only possible way to carry something that big on something that small is of course vertically, the bike suddenly gains a couple of feet of height as it meanders through the narrow streets of Gżira and onto The Strand.

The reaction by the people driving right behind them? “U lee, u lee, tal-imġienen e. U lee.” The only valid reaction, to be very honest.

So next time you’re sat there contemplating on how much has changed about the world and your beloved nation, just remember; in the face of everything happening right now, Malta will always be Malta.

