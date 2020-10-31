WATCH: Haunted Valletta Houses And Dark Mdina Alleys! Do You Know These Four Creepy Ghost Stories?

Halloween in Malta might look like summer everywhere else, but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge in a spooky story or two this weekend! From medieval cities and old abandoned palaces to streets that just give you goosebumps, Malta has its fair share of creepy stories and dark nooks. Celebrating the spookiest day of the year, we’ve launched a short series of TikToks retelling four creepy ghost stories that have freaked out generations and continue to fascinate many more. Enter… if you dare.

1. Valletta’s Dolphin House One of the most popular ghost stories surrounding the capital city tells the tale of a mysterious house on St Ursula Street. The “Dolphin House” has the power to turn from gloriously decorated to totally abandoned overnight… so what else could it be hiding?

2. The Lady of Mdina Tiny Mdina must’ve been one of the world’s smallest capital cities back in the day, but the Silent City is full of spooky stories. And while most of them are restricted to specific palaces and courtyards, one of the most popular ghost stories sees a woman roaming the narrow alleys. Eeesh, there goes my late-nigh calming stroll.

3. Valletta’s Russian Culture Centre Another ghost story surrounding the capital city is all about a building that’s definitely not off the beaten track, situated right in the heart of Merchant Street. Originally belonging to the personal secretary of Grand Master Jean Parisot De La Valette (yep, the one), the building has been through a whole lot over the last four and a half centuries…. and even today, some of the spookiest stories have persisted.

4. Naxxar’s It-Telgħa ta’ Alla u Ommu Ever found yourself driving down this hill at night and getting goosebumps? Well, it gets worse. Beyond the already creepy name and location, the Ta’ Alla u Ommu hill has a heartbreaking story that still haunts the road to this day.