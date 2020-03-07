WATCH: Hair Salon Or Thrift Shop? This Cool Birkirkara Spot Just Became Both

If you’re anything like me, the first thing that runs through your head right after getting a new haircut is where you’ll be going out to show it off. The only thing that would make your whole look even better is a new outfit… and thankfully, one Birkirkara salon has just come up with a match made in fashion heaven.

Alternative Hairdressing has been the cool kids’ go-to-place for a fresh haircut for the best part of the 2010s, but its latest addition is set to keep it very much on any hipster’s map for the years to come.

On Valentine’s weekend, lovers of everything different, quirky and cool came together in the small Birkirkara corner store to celebrate the opening of something new: THRIFT by Alternative Hairdressing.

Put quite simple, THRIFT is just that; a thrift shop within the hair salon, boasting some choice items that’ll elevate any wardrobe.

Offering a healthy dose of retro coolness in everything from their marketing to the actual items up on offer, THRIFT officially opened its doors as part of a fancy do on Saturday 15th February.