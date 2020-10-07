WATCH: ‘Guess Who’s Back Guys’ – Malta’s Impromptu Rapping Enigma Lofti Returns… This Time On TikTok

Much has been said of Lofti, the Maltese rapper who launched a thousand memes back in 2018. But now, two whole years later, Edwin Gatt has returned to our social media feeds… this time on TikTok.

July 2020 was when Edwin Gatt opened his TikTok account, but it’s in these last hours that videos of Lofti Power’s signature chill and offbeat flow started circulating all over again.

And it’s all thanks to a video he uploaded just yesterday, hitting everyone with his typical impromptu rhyming.

“A small part of the song,” Gatt told his followers, who already exceed 1,700. “Whoever wants the rest needs to leave a like, share and comment.”

Already sitting on over 30,000 views, the clip features all the characteristics we’ve come to know, love and meme about Lofti.

“Memories from the past, I’m going to keep adding, this is a fact,” Lofti raps, in a style that’s only become more popular in the last couple of years thanks to international artists like Blueface.

Later on during the track, the young rapper even opens up on deeper issues which have featured in his life since the last time he was on everyone’s feeds… including a three-year relationship that was “all a waste of time, all for nothing”.