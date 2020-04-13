WATCH: Gozitan Filmmaker Reflects On The Positive Side Of COVID-19 With Stunning Short Video

COVID-19 has changed the very fabric of our society as we know it. While we long for things to go back to ‘normal’, the reality of the situation is that the normal we once knew doesn’t exist anymore. But a Gozitan artist has decided to look on the positive side of the situation and shed some new light on how the coronavirus has exposed the unsustainable way we were living, all for the name of progress.

This latest production by Ricky Bugeja Studios follows Gozitan artist Mario Abela as he tries to express his understanding of what we are going through as he bikes through the solemn and empty streets of Gozo.

The video highlights the beauty of Gozo and its nature which is tenfold when humanity isn’t there to disrupt its natural flow.