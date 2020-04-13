WATCH: Gozitan Filmmaker Reflects On The Positive Side Of COVID-19 With Stunning Short Video
COVID-19 has changed the very fabric of our society as we know it. While we long for things to go back to ‘normal’, the reality of the situation is that the normal we once knew doesn’t exist anymore.
But a Gozitan artist has decided to look on the positive side of the situation and shed some new light on how the coronavirus has exposed the unsustainable way we were living, all for the name of progress.
This latest production by Ricky Bugeja Studios follows Gozitan artist Mario Abela as he tries to express his understanding of what we are going through as he bikes through the solemn and empty streets of Gozo.
The video highlights the beauty of Gozo and its nature which is tenfold when humanity isn’t there to disrupt its natural flow.
“So many things we once took for granted, now seem miles away. The ordinary, now extraordinary,” said Ricky Bugeja.
In addition to exposing Gozo’s beauty, the video also draws on the shortcomings of humanity during these tough times including the wave of hate, isolationism and mental sickness caused by the virus.
“I myself lost my uncle Richard to the virus in the UK on the 10th of April, to whom I dedicate this video.”
Despite all this, the video sends a strong message of hopefulness, perseverance and rebirth during the darkest of times, delivered through a Maltese adaptation of a poem titled ‘Lockdown’ penned by an Irish Capuchin Franciscan Brother last month.
“Yes there is even death. But there can always be a rebirth of love.”
Though we are all going through a tough time, there is something to be said about looking at the positive and appreciating what and who we have around us.
Tag someone who needs a morale boost